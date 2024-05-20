Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar on Monday announced the birth of their son — Vedavid — who was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya (May 10, 2024).

The couple took to Instagram to share their exciting news with fans and followers. They also thanked the doctors who cared for them during the delivery.

“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” the couple wrote.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible,” they added.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in June 2021.