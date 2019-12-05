Netizens were all praise for her rigorous workout session and her well-toned physique

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif's intense workout regimen video has left her millions of fans on Instagram either drooling or in awe.

In the clipping shared on social media, she can be seen wearing a white tank top and gym tights.

She wrote: "When @rezaparkview is in town you can always expect madnessssssss, @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns #flexagon."

Katrina's video elicited reactions from her Bollywood co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Nargis Fakhri and Farah Khan who seemed in total awe of the beautiful actress.

Soon after, netizens were all praise for her rigorous workout session and her well-toned physique.

Parineeti wrote: "I'm feeling muscle soreness (by) just looking at it."

"Wow, wow, wow... get it girl, get it": commented Nargis Fakhri.

A fan gushed: "So inspired ma'am... really appreciate."

Another user remarked: "You look beauty but train like a beast."