Instagram account compares advertisement to that of Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: IANS

There is nothing like a bit of controversy to garner the limelight, and actress Katrina Kaif’s bid to popularise her just-launched make-up line has already made a head-start.

The art direction of the advertisement announcing Kaif’s venture, Kay, bears an uncanny resemblance to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty.

The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Kaif’s Kay by Katrina and Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty.

“Gandi [bad] art direction or coincidence? Choose one,” the images were cheekily captioned.