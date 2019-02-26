Kriti Sanon: “I really believe in the institution of marriage and I want that tradition to continue as it is an important part of our culture. But there should be no time limit, or pressures from external sides, when two people are in a relationship. They should get to decide on the pace. In my opinion, be stable in your relationship, before you get into marriage. No matter what their decision, it’s completely OK and they should never be judged for their choices. Live and let live. That’s attitude of the hour.”