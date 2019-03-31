It will be actor’s first project after tumour diagnosis

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at the launch of the "Swasth Immunised India" campaign in Mumbai, on Feb 21, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan in the sequel to ‘Hindi Medium’.

“She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it,” a source said.

It is also reported that the film’s shoot will take place in London.

Saket Chaudhary directorial ‘Hindi Medium’, which released in 2017, starred Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in pivotal roles. The film was based on India’s education system.

The sequel will be Khan’s first project after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March last year.