“On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part,” said Johar during an audience interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which concludes on August 17.

Looking back at the casting process, Johar said: “I was ecstatic to meet SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they would work on my first film. So, I remember going to meet him and I had no script, and just had a scene in my mind, which I narrated to him. He bought into my [expletive]! I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie ... Tabu, Urmila [Matondkar], Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan] turned me down, and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended her.”