Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of forthcoming Tamil film ‘2.0’ as a distributor.
‘2.0’ stars Akshay Kumar, a huge star in Hindi film industry, who is making his debut in Tamil film along with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth.
Johar spoke about the popularity of regional language films in India during an event for ‘2.0’ along with Kumar and director S Shankar.
Asked if the success of ‘Baahubali’ and anticipated success of ‘2.0’ will inspire more pan-Indian collaborations, Johar said: “I think the true crossover has to happen internally in India. We keep talking about crossover that the films are going out of the country but I think ‘Baahubali’ is a true crossover film.
“It’s a film made in Telugu which worked very well in all the regions of our country. Similarly, ‘2.0’ has that vision of actually working within the country,” he added.
He added that people within the film industry need to encourage the crossover movement.
“Films in all languages, whether it is in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, have to work all across because that should be the true vision eventually,” Johar said.
‘2.0’ is a science fiction action film, written and directed by S Shankar, co-written by B Jeyamohan, and produced by A Subaskaran.
The film is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Kumar and Amy Jackson.
The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 29.