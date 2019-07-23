The Bollywood actress is set to play a spy in the upcoming action-thriller

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaakad’. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her next film ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’, is also busy prepping for her next action thriller, ‘Dhaakad’, that is to be partly filmed in the Middle East.

While details of the film are being kept under wraps, the actress will be playing a spy in the film, which will be shot across three continents.

“‘Dhaakad’ is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it’s like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller — intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy,” Ranaut said in an interview with IANS.

The project is helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. The first-look poster of the film was recently released with many on social media comparing Ranaut’s machine-gun toting stance similar to that of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’.

According to Ranaut, the makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the stunt sequences, while filming will take place across India, South East Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release.

Insiders state the film could be shot in Thailand, Budapest and Prague, however, specific details about the locations in the Middle East have yet to be released.

The UAE could be a potential venue with a spate of Bollywood films having been shot here in recent times, including the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ (2019), along with Khan’s ‘Race 3’ (2018) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, all of which were filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Ranaut’s ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’ opens on July 25 in UAE cinemas, where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao.