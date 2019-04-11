Actress Kangana Ranaut. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Kangana Ranaut, who stepped into the shoes of a director with her most recent film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, is all set to continue her directorial stint with an action film.

“I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film, an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We will be doing a photo shoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too,” said Ranaut in a statement.

On the acting front, Ranaut will next be seen in the sports film ‘Panga’, as well as in a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryear actress J Jayalalithaa.

She feels it is a great time to be in the industry as “there are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business”.