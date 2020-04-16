Bollywood actress has been taking to Instagram to chronicle her daily life in lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a revelation on Instagram these days, with images from her lockdown diary that includes pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan, holiday snaps with husband Saif Ali Khan and now, the people she appears to be missing the most — her girl gang.

The quartet, which includes Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, have been through thick and thin for years, which is huge considering the fickleness of an industry such as Bollywood.

As the lockdown has been extended to May 3 in India, it appears Kapoor Khan she is finding it tough to stay away from her gang for long.

“We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday [sic],” Kapoor Khan captioned a photo that see the four ladies mid-walk. From the appearance of the image, it looks to be from a time when the Bollywood star was pregnant with son Taimur.

The comments came in quick with rayrayisbaebay posting: “The only way a group should pose, there’s no other way.”

“Y’all deserve a separate show,” read a comment by Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor Khan got the hint and replied: “I know where you are headed — you’re suggesting Four More Shots Please season 3, right?”