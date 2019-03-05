Actor says celebrities should speak up about social issues only if they are aware

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham at a product launch programme in Mumbai on Nov 13, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

A day after actress Kangana Ranaut asserted that celebrities must speak up about issues in India, actor John Abraham echoed similar sentiments.

“I think being an actor, if you are politically aware, which Kangana is, and she has a voice, then one must take a stand,” he said.

During the success party of her film ‘Manikarnika’, Ranaut had said that actors should raise their voice about political issues as they have the power to influence people.

“But as I said, if only you are politically aware... you should not be stupidly talented,” Abraham said. “If you are an idiot who does not know which country lies where, and if you are not aware of what’s happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should just shut up... Unless you are aware, then only make a statement.”

His upcoming film ‘RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)’, releasing in India on April 5, is based on the real-life story of a spy. Abraham said the film’s team is responsible enough to tell the story.