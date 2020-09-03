A week after Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali joined the cast of Bollywood horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, two actresses including Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are now a part of the comedy.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the shoot for the comedy will begin soon.
“I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add magic to the script,” said Kirpalani in a statement.
Meanwhile, Fernandez also updated her fans about testing Covid-19 negative after it was learnt that two of her crew members on another shoot had tested positive for the virus.
“We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the precuationary measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance,” said Fernandez on her Instagram page.