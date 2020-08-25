1 of 10
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back at work filming India's version of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" following a bout of COVID-19, after authorities eased coronavirus curbs on movie and TV shoots. The veteran star, who spent much of July in a Mumbai hospital, shared a photo with his 22 million Instagram followers of crew members "in a sea of blue PPE", wearing full-body overalls and face masks. He wrote: “I t’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !! (sic)”
Image Credit: Insta/amitabhbachchan
2 of 10
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently announced a second pregnancy, has already started working again. She posted a photo of herself getting dolled up for a shoot at home, captioning it: “Another day, another shoot... my warriors ❤️❤️ Missing you Poonie”
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
3 of 10
Action star Tiger Shroff is getting back to business after almost five months. The ‘War’ actor posted a picture on Instagram where he seems to be getting his hair done. He captioned the image: “Back to work #keepthefaith.” However, the actor did not share what he is currently shooting for.
Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff
4 of 10
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will start filming his new movie in October. However, according to media reports, the ‘Article 15’ star has started working on multiple projects in his hometown in Chandigarh, albeit with precautions. He said in an interview it was refreshing to be on the sets working after so many months.
Image Credit: social media
5 of 10
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work, going by his latest social media post. Anupam took to Instagram Stories, where he shared two behind-the-scenes videos of getting his make-up done. In one clip, he is even heard saying: "Nice to be back." On the video he wrote: "#WeAreBack".
Image Credit: ians
6 of 10
Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Disha Patani was seen in Mumbai’s Bandra wearing a colourful mask and shoes perfect for shopping.
Image Credit: ANI
7 of 10
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted in Bandra.
Image Credit: ANI
8 of 10
Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked in masks, and matching blue denims and black T-shirts at Mumbai airport on Monday as they headed back from Bengaluru, which happens to be Padukone's hometown.
Image Credit: Insta/filmy_pai
9 of 10
Lazing around, we don’t know where, Varun Dhawan took a selfie and posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram, which he captioned: ”Ab mujhe raat din ☀️ Vaccine ka intezaar hain.” [Night and day all I do is wait for the vaccine.]
Image Credit: Insta/varundvn
10 of 10
Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain wanted some change in life. She felt going for a makeover would be the best way. Warina posted a few video clips from the salon on Instagram. In one of the videos, the actress sits in a black sweatshirt and shorts. In the time of Covid, she completes the 'look' with a face mask. "Makeover time," went her captioned.
Image Credit: Insta/warinahussain