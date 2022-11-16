Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has hinted at his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Gill recently appeared on Sonam Bajwa’s chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ and during the conversation that followed, the Punjabi actor questioned the cricketer on who was the fittest Bollywood actor?

To this, he answered, “Sara”.

Following his revelation, Bajwa asked Gill whether he was dating the actress, to which he replied, “Maybe.”

Bajwa then asked him to reveal the truth, saying: “Sara ka sara sach bolo [Tell the whole truth].”

To this, Gill replied: “Sara da sara sach bol diya [I have told the whole truth]. Maybe, maybe not.”

Rumours about Khan and Gill dating started circulating in August this year after they were spotted having dinner together.

A TikTok user shared their video on social media and it went viral.

The viral clip received a lot of attention from fans who were curious to know more about their relationship status.

However, neither Khan nor Grill confirmed their relationship.

Earlier, Khan was in a rumoured relationship with her ‘Love Aaj Kal’ co-actor Kartik Aaryan, which director Karan Johar had confirmed on his chat show ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled romantic-comedy film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She also has ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the pipeline.

Gill, meanwhile, was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Gujarat Titans, for the next season of the cash-rich domestic T20 league.