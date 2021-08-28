Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Could another Bollywood celebrity wedding be on the cards before the year ends? That’s the buzz around the Indian film industry these days with actress Shraddha Kapoor being touted as the future bride-to-be, with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha being named the groom.

The Bollywood couple have been pictured often together in the past with stories swirling about their alleged closeness ever since they were spotted at Priyaank Sharma’s wedding in Maldives earlier this year. Sharma is Kapoor’s cousin and the son of yesteryear Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure, who is the ‘Baaghi 3’ star’s maternal aunt.

Sharma, who is an aspiring actor himself, was recently asked about the upcoming nuptials of his famous cousin and whether he was looking forward to the celebrations. “I am going to say no comments,” Sharma told entertainment portal India.com, before adding: “But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!”

His mother Kolhapure also weighed in. “Marriage, wow! That’s a strange question.” However, she did go on to say that if her niece planned on getting married, then people will know.

Earlier, Rohan’s father, Bollywood photographer Rakesh Shrestha also told the media that if Kapoor and his son were to tie the knot, they have his blessings. “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them,” he told Times of India.

Unlike many Bollywood stars, Kapoor’s love life has rarely been in the news. The actress had earlier been linked to Farhan Akhtar before reportedly dating Rohan Shrestha.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Image Credit: Instagram.com/yamigautam