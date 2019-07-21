World Of Dance winner says his nomination is a matter of pride for all Indians

Indian choreographer Suresh Mukund, who has been nominated in the 71st Emmy Awards in the category ‘Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming 2019’, claims the awards glory was “totally unexpected”, but welcome.

“My nomination will give hope to all the aspiring dancers who are starting from scratch. I am a dancer who turned into a choreographer by standing in line for reality show auditions. I came up the hard way,” said Mukund in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

He has been nominated for his hit choreography in NBC’s dance-reality show ‘World Of Dance’ in which his hip-hop dance troupe The Kings emerged the world champions.

His intricate choreography for songs including ‘Malhari’ and ‘Yeh Raat’ was lauded by the likes of celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Houghes.

“I started my journey right from zero. To grow from that level and becoming an Emmy-nominated choreographer is a dream come true. I want to tell all the dancers from India that anything is possible in life if you believe in yourself,” said Mukund.

The 31-year-old talent claims his life has changed overnight since becoming winners of the World Of Dance contest.

“We are working around the globe for the last 50 days — for shows and workshops. We just finished work on a Hollywood movie where our troupe and I had a guest performance,” said Mukund.

Like any true blue celebrity on the cusp of stardom, he’s also swatting offers from producers who are keen to make a biopic on his rags-to-riches life.

“We are in talks with multiple people for various projects. We are going to begin on a world tour soon … We might come to Dubai by the end of the year,” said Mukund.