After Mouni Roy's dreamy wedding to her Dubai-based beau, another Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star is set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera on Februay 5th. After posting pictures from her Haldi ceremony yesterday, the bride-to be posted several photos from the pre-wedding festivities, mehendi ceremony on Friday.
Tanna and Bangera twinned in yellow and pink at the ceremony. While the actress looked pretty in yellow bandhani lehenga and blouse, Varun was seen looking dapper in a contrasting coloured outfit for the ceremony. She completed her look with a traditional necklace set and bangles.
In November last year, the Ex Big Boss contestant and Bangera got secretly engaged in a hush-hush ceremony. According to reports, Karishma and Varun first met through a mutual friend. The actress was dating Upen Patel, whom she met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 8'. The couple, however, decided to call it quits after dating for several years.
Tanna's mehendi celebrations was attended by bestie and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Aamna Sharif. Sharing love - filled pictures Tanna took to her Instagram handle and shared, 'Mehendi Hai'.
Who is Varun Bagera? Reportedly he is a Mumbai based real estate businessman who works with VB Corps and has been associated with them since 2010. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varun is working as the director of a real estate company. He completed his education at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. Karishma Tanna made her relationship with Varun Bangera official on Instagram on January 01
The actress had also shared her haldi pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Beginning of my forever.” The two lovebirds will be tying the knot in as per South Indian and Gujarati ceremonies.
