Singer Armaan Malik. Image Credit: IANS

Indian singer Armaan Malik is ecstatic that this latest soulful song ‘Meri Pukar Suno’, an ode to planet earth, is doing well in the UAE.

The composition by Oscar-winner AR Rahman and Gulzar is a stirring tribute to the environment and has several popular singers urging their fans to treat nature with respect and love.

Malik, who is known for his robust fan following on social media, claims that this song has been embraced by UAE music lovers. “#MeriPukaarSuno is the No. 1 song currently in the UAE!!!” he tweeted on July 7, posting screenshots of the stats from YouTube Music.

“It is an appeal from Maati Maa [Mother Earth] to value the gift of life. To believe that despite the darkness & despair, there will be sunshine. Together, we will heal,” read the song’s description.

Apart from Malik’s vocals, which feature at the end of this song, singers including Shreya Ghoshal, Sadhna Sargam, K S Chitra, Alka Yagnik, Shashaa Tirupati and Asees Kaur bring the track alive.

Malik has been on a roll. He recently collaborated with Korean pop sensation Eric Nam and artist KSHMR. In a recent interview with Gulf News, he claimed that it’s a great time to be an artist in India today.