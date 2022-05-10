Legendary Hindustani musician and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma died in Mumbai on May 10. He was 84.
According to reports, he was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He succumbed due to cardiac arrest earlier toay.
Sharma was born on January 13, 1938, in Jammu. He is credited with giving Santoor an identity in the Hindustani Classical Music. He recorded his first solo in 1960 and went on to create great music with flutist Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra.
As sooon as the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and wrote: ''Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''