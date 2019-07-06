Nepal is one of several destinations in the running to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (Iifa) this year and a decision is yet to be taken, say the event’s organisers.
This will be Iifa’s 20th edition.
“As a result of the positive achievements and results in previous destinations, countries bid for Iifa and we receive invitations to explore global cities for consideration every year. Nepal was just one of countries bidding for Iifa in 2019 and Iifa had not yet confirmed Nepal as the host for our 20th edition,” Andre Timmins, Director - Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the Iifa movement, said in a statement.
Timmins said that since “Iifa had not confirmed Nepal as the official host destination, we will be taking a legal stance on this matter”.
Ever since its debut in 2000, the Iifa gala has been annually exhibiting the prowess of Bollywood on foreign shores. The event has been held in Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Spain, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur, New York and the 19th edition was held in Bangkok last year.