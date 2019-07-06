Creators of the Bollywood gala will be taking legal action over rumours

Nepal is one of several destinations in the running to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (Iifa) this year and a decision is yet to be taken, say the event’s organisers.

This will be Iifa’s 20th edition.

“As a result of the positive achievements and results in previous destinations, countries bid for Iifa and we receive invitations to explore global cities for consideration every year. Nepal was just one of countries bidding for Iifa in 2019 and Iifa had not yet confirmed Nepal as the host for our 20th edition,” Andre Timmins, Director - Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the Iifa movement, said in a statement.

Timmins said that since “Iifa had not confirmed Nepal as the official host destination, we will be taking a legal stance on this matter”.