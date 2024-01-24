Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who are all set to release 'Fighter' in UAE cinemas tomorrow, claims that they both learned a lot from each other by observing each other's crafts.

Roshan recalled taking help from Padukone while shooting for the track 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

"I was very excited to work with her. Things became much easier when two performers arrived as actors and focused on interpreting the lines and getting the most out of each scene that was on paper. With Deepika, it became really easy because she brings realism in her work so I was consciously just bouncing off her bat, each line she says is coming from a deep place and I could tell this is real, and if I don't maintain that I might look like I am overdoing things so I had to make sure I am acting that frequency and thanks to her every scene between Patty and Minni look so extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very very real," said Roshan during the promotions of this film.

Recalling shooting for the track 'Sher Khul Gaye', Roshan gave credit to Padukone and said that he learned dance steps from her.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in 'Fighter', out in UAE cinemas tomorrow

"When we were shooting for 'Sher Khul Gaye', I put a lot of effort in getting the step right but when I saw Deepika doing the same step I was like this is so effortless and then I asked her, 'Did you Deepika do this step for me'," shared Hrithik.

Roshan, who is known for his dancing skills, shared that somewhere he was not satisfied with his steps and asked his co-star, Padukone, to help him in making it perfect.

"We were on the set, cameras were ready and I was like I am not doing it until I understand what's going wrong with my step so I asked her step and then copied it from her what was her style. I was getting lost in the technicality of the step, however, when I saw her I was like this is looking effortless. I will now change the step and do the way she is doing it and that enhanced my dance step," shared Hrithik.

Padukone also appreciated his co-star and said that she learned a lot from Roshan as an actor.

"It's always special when you work with an actor for the first time there is a lot of discovery and expectations, he has probably seen my work, and I have seen his work, you always build this expectation in your head about a colleague and when you go on sets sometimes it's what you expect, sometimes it's more than what you expect, and sometimes it's not what you expect, and for me, to some extent, I heard about this phenomenon, Hrithik Roshan, I experienced it for the first time so everything we all heard about his craft, honesty and his process, it is that and a lot more is what I experienced after working with him," said Padukone.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.