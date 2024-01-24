Olivier-nominated actor Taz Skylar is the latest star to join the celebrity lineup at MEFCC, taking place from February 9 to 11 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Skylar joins an illustrious lineup of guests, featuring the likes of Mantis from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ portrayed by Pom Klementieff; the mischievous Weasley twins from ‘Harry Potter,’ James and Oliver Phelps; the iconic Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison; Troy Baker, the renowned American voice actor and musician, celebrated for his portrayal of Joel in ‘The Last of Us’; and Iñaki Godoy.

Pom Klementieff as Mantis (left) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Image Credit: AP

Skylar, known for portraying 'Black Leg' Sanji in the Netflix series ‘One Piece,’ joins his co-star Godoy at MEFCC.

The series was a major hit on global streaming platforms in 2023.

Born in the Canary Islands to an Arab father and British mother, the 28-year-old Skylar wears multiple hats as an actor, writer, and producer. Before ‘One Piece,’ he made his feature film debut as Dawes in ‘The Kill Team,’ directed by Dan Krauss.

In 2020, Skylar received an Olivier Award nomination for his play ‘Warheads.’

MEFCC will also feature Japanese actor, voice actor, and singer Show Hayami, known for his smooth, deep voice and a career spanning over 40 years. Hayami will join other voice actors such as Frank Welker and Peter Cullen.

Legendary Brazilian comic creator Ivan Reis, recognized for his work with DC Comics, will also be at MEFCC. Ivan has contributed to iconic titles like Green Lantern, Aquaman, Superman, Blackest Night, Brightest Day, and Justice League.

Fans can also meet acclaimed comic creators, including Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, and Kode Abdo.

MEFCC aims to provide the ultimate fan experience with attractions like Meet the Stars, Comic Creators Club, Artist Alley, and the Gaming Arena.

The Main Stage will host celebrity panels, interviews, community sessions, and fan screenings, while the Festival Plaza will offer live entertainment, music, activities, and food.

Making its debut this year at MEFCC is the Japanese Village, bringing traditional experiences from the Land of the Rising Sun to Abu Dhabi, including Yukata tryouts, origami, calligraphy, and live performances.