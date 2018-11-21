“He has never derived his happiness from how he is doing at the box office, ever. I think that being an actor is who he is, being a talented actor is who he is but his life is a little more full than just that,” she said of her dad. “You know, whether it’s his family or his holidays or his readings or him learning French or learning the guitar, random things, fun things, eclectic things — he’s been the kind of person that derives his happiness from a lot of various sources. So, just not doing well at the box office from two years never really brought him down in any way.”