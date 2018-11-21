Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath is around the corner. But her debut on Karan Johar’s talk show on Sunday night proved she’s already a star.
Poised, articulate, relaxed, witty, and very eager to embrace the camera, the aspiring actress was one of the best interviews of Johar’s show this season so far.
Father Saif Ali Khan and daughter looked more like co-stars on the couch and Sara was quick in giving it back to Saif when he teased her.
“He has never derived his happiness from how he is doing at the box office, ever. I think that being an actor is who he is, being a talented actor is who he is but his life is a little more full than just that,” she said of her dad. “You know, whether it’s his family or his holidays or his readings or him learning French or learning the guitar, random things, fun things, eclectic things — he’s been the kind of person that derives his happiness from a lot of various sources. So, just not doing well at the box office from two years never really brought him down in any way.”
Saif appreciated Sara’s understanding of the scenario by saying “that was really well put”.
Johar asked Sara about her relationship with her father’s second wife Kareena Kapoor (we can’t call her stepmom, as Saif warned that evening).
Sara didn’t mince words. She described them as “wild”.