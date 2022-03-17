Dubai: ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer is finally out and setting our hearts on fire. The makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer ' have pushed the envelope when it comes to action entertainers, as seen from the trailer of their film unveiled on March 17.
The three-and-a-half-minutes long trailer boasts of top-notch action sequences and gravity-defying stunts. Shroff, who is known for his action roles in his career, channels his heroic skills as Babloo, while Tara steps into the role of Inaaya. But the true surprise is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who gets in the skin of the mysterious antagonist Laila, , a dangerous cyber criminal. The film was shot in multiple locations including Russia, China, Africa and Egypt.
Sharing the trailer of his film, Shroff posted on Instagram, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid.”
Sutaria is a head-turner in her glamorous avatar of a self-made billionaire who falls in love with the hero but suddenly parts ways with him owing to unforeseen circumstances. Sutaria’s chemistry with Tiger is scintillating, and definitely something to watch out for.
The sequel to Tiger's debut 'Heropanti' (2014), the film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action. Written by Rajat Arora,, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan.
The movie promises audiences a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment. The trailer also gives us a peek into some of the songs in the movie, composed by the legendary AR Rahman.