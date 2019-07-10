Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane at the 2019 Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards in Mumbai, on April 30, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Harshavardhan Rane has locked himself up in a bungalow located a few hundred kilometres away from Mumbai, to prepare for his role in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film, ‘Taish’.

The budding star wants to take his act to the next level because the role is complex and challenging.

Without revealing much about the prepping process, Rane said: “I am experimenting with something like this for the first time, and want to tap into the unknown, not knowing what’s going to come out of this.”