Many Hollywood and Bollywood actors are known to undergo drastic transformations for movie roles. Well-known examples are the makeovers of Aamir Khan in ‘Dangal’ or Salman Khan in ‘Sultan’. Here are a few other transformations that have shocked fans and celebrities alike.
Image Credit: Insta
Up first, it was not an easy journey for music composer and singer Adnan Sami to lose over 100 kilos. He says it was exercise and right eating that helped him in his road to fitness and has now put an end to all "misconceptions" about him going under the knife. "I've had a tremendous amount of struggle with my weight from many years. I was 230 kilos once upon a time. And I lost 130 kilos, it was not an easy journey. But the point was that it was something that I really needed to do," he says. Adnan continues: "So, I've worked hard to maintain it and you know I did it completely through exercise and dieting. There's a misconception that people think that I underwent some surgery or took some kind of medical treatment which is absolutely false." "I controlled entire intake and I did plenty of exercise and I play a lot of squash that's how I've maintained it. And I do it primarily because it's very important to be healthy." The 50-year-old singer who was making headlines for deleting his social media account reveals that he never deleted posts from his Instagram handle rather archived them. He wanted to come up with a new music video 'Alvida' and surprise his fans after a gap of two years.
Image Credit: twitter/@AdnanSamiLive
Ayushmann Khurrana is serving fitness inspiration for his film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Khurrana plays the role of a bodybuilder and true to his character, the hunk was seen acing a barbell bench press at the gym. The movie stars Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, where Ayushmann plays the role of a fitness provider (Manvinder Munjal) preparing for a weightlifting championship while Vaani Kapoor is featured as a Zumba instructor.
Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk
Anything for cinema – Abhishek Bachchan takes this to heart as he claimed to have gorged on a lot of Bengali sweets to gain weight for his role in Bob Biswas. The movie released in December dropped this week garnering praise for the actor’s look and acting skills. Bachchan reportedly indulged in mithai, Gud Sandesh, and more sweets to get to his goal weight for the role at over 100 kilograms. Reports claim that Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to get prosthetics done for his character but director Diya Ghosh's father Sujoy Ghosh wanted the weight to look natural.
Image Credit: Insta/bachchan
Salman Khan was shocked to see the physical transformation of his brother-in-law and 'LoveYatri' actor Aayush Sharma for his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. To portray Rahuliya, a dreaded yet relatable gangster, the actor reportedly took measures to ensure a ripped, toned body while also acing the nuances of his character. Salman, who plays the role of the police officer who would be locking horns with Aayush's Rahuliya, said: "I was shocked, there's been a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He's worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated." Aayush Sharma followed a strict diet and underwent rigorous training for months to achieve the results seen on the screen.
Image Credit: Insta/ aaysharma
In yet another transformation, actor Sikander Kher gained almost 12 kgs of weight to look bulky for his Hollywood debut titled 'Monkey Man', which he says is the biggest opportunity "thrown" at him. Speaking about his transformation Sikandar said: "Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all." He added, "My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked very hard to alter my structure to suit the role. An actor is only as good as his films. That's it. Life's thrown this huge opportunity towards me and I am working very hard to stay true to the character." 'Monkey Man' is an upcoming American action thriller film written by Paul Angunawela, John Collee and Dev Patel, who is also the director of the film.
Image Credit: Insta/ sikandarkher
After playing Amrendra Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name in India. Baahubali, the magnum opus, featured the South Indian super-star in a never-before-seen role. Prabhas' part in Sahoo needed him to be thin and muscular, despite the fact that director SS Rajamouli intended him to play a hefty character. To fit into the role, the actor had to reduce ten kilograms. He went through hour-long aerobic programs that included swimming, cycling, and volleyball to acquire the ideal look. Prabhas now is reportedly working out heavily to get ripped for his new film Adipurush, in which he will be featured bare-chested.
Image Credit: Insta/actorprabhas
From the next-door Punjabi boy Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Barat, actor Ranveer Singh has come a long way and transformed into a method actor with gravitas. For Padmaavat, as Alauddin Khilji, the actor gained weight to play the character who is shown as hefty and strong. Soon after, the actor had to reduce all the weight gained for his role in Gully Boy. After playing the role of an up and coming rapper, Singh had to imbibe physical qualities of cricketer Kapil Dev who he plays in the upcoming movie 83'. The multiple transformation from bugg to ragged and then to athletic required intense training and efforts from the actor.
Image Credit: Insta/ranveersingh
This is the boy the next door with astounding acting chops. He's done muscle-up six-pack upgrade for Behen Hogi Teri and the silly boy role too in Stree, but made himself believable each time. Rao, who recently married is to Patrelekha, is one of the most versatile actors on the block.
Image Credit: Insta/rajkummar_rao
Farhan, who represented a roadside bandit who hoped to be a professional boxer in Toofan, had to increase his weight from 69 kg to 85 kg. He then had to lose this weight and be at around 77 kg for his character. In a post by the actor, Farhan shows off toned abs in two photos while featuring a huge bulging paunch in a third picture. He captioned the post, "Ajju, Aziz, and Toofaan come in a variety of shapes and sizes. What an adventure it has been. 18 months of nonstop effort that was well worth every drop of sweat, every aching muscle, and every pound gained or lost.”
Image Credit: Insta/faroutakhtar