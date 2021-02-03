A fire broke out on Tuesday on the sets of the Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’. The incident occurred on the first day of the Bollywood film shoot.
The fire reportedly broke out around 4.30pm on the set of the film in a studio in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai. Neither Prabhas nor Khan were present on the set at the time of the accident.
Authorities soon rushed to the scene and the blaze was brought under control. According to IANS, no casualties were reported at the time.
While no confirmation has been given, it is reported that the incident happened due to a short circuit. Several videos claiming to be footage of the blaze have also gone viral on social media.
The film is being directed by Om Raut, who spearheaded the Ajay Devgn and Khan blockbuster, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.
‘Adipurush’ has already been in the headlines for the wrong reasons with Khan landing in legal trouble over remarks he made during an interview where he claimed he would play the Hindu mythological demon King Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in the film.
The Indian National Award-winning actor spoke about how playing a grey character like Raavan was less restricting and how he would aim to justify the demon king’s actions who had kidnapped Sita that resulted in a war with the Hindu deity Ram. The story of this epic war is recorded in the tome ‘Ramayana’, which is revered by Hindus.
Khan later apologised for his words. “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. ‘Adipurush’ is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” said Khan in a statement.