The Bollywood actors are safe and were reported as not being on the set at the time

Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas Image Credit: GN Archives

A fire broke out on Tuesday on the sets of the Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’. The incident occurred on the first day of the Bollywood film shoot.

The fire reportedly broke out around 4.30pm on the set of the film in a studio in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai. Neither Prabhas nor Khan were present on the set at the time of the accident.

Authorities soon rushed to the scene and the blaze was brought under control. According to IANS, no casualties were reported at the time.

While no confirmation has been given, it is reported that the incident happened due to a short circuit. Several videos claiming to be footage of the blaze have also gone viral on social media.

The film is being directed by Om Raut, who spearheaded the Ajay Devgn and Khan blockbuster, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

‘Adipurush’ has already been in the headlines for the wrong reasons with Khan landing in legal trouble over remarks he made during an interview where he claimed he would play the Hindu mythological demon King Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in the film.

The Indian National Award-winning actor spoke about how playing a grey character like Raavan was less restricting and how he would aim to justify the demon king’s actions who had kidnapped Sita that resulted in a war with the Hindu deity Ram. The story of this epic war is recorded in the tome ‘Ramayana’, which is revered by Hindus.