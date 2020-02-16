Alia Bhatt bagged best actress, while Zoya Akhtar won Best Director for ‘Gully Boy’

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swept the 65th Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award on February 15.

While the lead duo of Singh and Bhatt won the Best Male and Female Actor awards respectively, the director of the flick Akhtar was awarded Best Director.

‘Gully Boy’, a film that revolved around music as a profession, also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Kabir Singh’.

Both the supporting role awards also went to ‘Gully Boy’ with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.

Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.

‘Gully Boy’ is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

The film revolves around the underground rap movement in India and all the songs of the film have become extremely popular.

‘Gully Boy’ was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby.

The film was India’s official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars.

Other big winners of the night included the team of ‘Article 15’, which bagged the Best Film Critics award, along with Best Actor Critics for lead star, Ayushmann Khurrana.

After winning the award for his character of a police officer in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15, Khurrana penned a heartfelt post on social media.

“When I wrapped up ‘Article 15’ I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019,” read Khurrana’s caption.

“Tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated,” he further wrote.

The actor extended his gratitude towards the director, Sinha, and wrote, “Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (Nobody thought I could look good in uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Salute to your vision).”

The film is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents.

‘Article 15’ shared the Best Film Critics award with Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Sonchiriya’, meanwhile the Best Actress Critics was shared by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu for playing the sharp-shooters in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’.

In the debut category, Aditya Dhar won as Best Debut Director for ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, while Best Debut Actor was won by Abhimanyu Dassani for ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. The Best Debut Actress was bagged by Ananya Pandey for ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to ‘Sholay’ director Ramesh Sippy, while veteran actor Govinda was given the Excellence In Cinema award.