Romantic drama ‘Kabir Singh’ was second in the list, followed by ‘Mission Mangal’

Image Credit:

The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film ‘Gully Boy’ has been named the top Hindi movie to rule Twitter in 2019.

According to #ThisHappened 2019 Twitter report, ‘Gully Boy’ was the most tweeted about Hindi movie this year.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes), although many have noted stylistic and narrative likeness with the Hollywood biopic ‘Straight Outta Comption’.

In ‘Gully Boy’, Singh’s character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a hit on release in February. It was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category this year, but failed to make the final list.