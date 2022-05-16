Move over Farhan Akhtar; there are five new ladies in town who know a thing or two about road-tripping that just may stump the all-girls adventure you have planned with ‘Jee Le Zara.’
‘Dhak Dhak’ is the new road-trip movie announced by Viacom18 Studios and actor Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films Productions, in collaboration with BLM Pictures. The adventure film is being directed by Tarun Dudeja and will feature Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.
Pannu also took to her social media to share a couple of images to announce the project, one of which featuring the four actresses perched on motorbikes, along with another of the ‘Pink’ star with the film’s two other producers.
“Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery!,” Pannu posted, along with the photos.
The film is under production and will be released in theatres in 2023.
On the acting front, Pannu’s next film is ‘Shabaash Mithu,’ will release on July 15 of this year, which she will follow up with ‘Dunki’ that is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Other films in the pipeline for the star include ‘Do Baaraa’, ‘Blurr,’ and ‘Tadka.’
Actor-filmmaker Akhtar also announced an all-girls road-trip movie last year that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Akhtar will direct and co-produce the film.