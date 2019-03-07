Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai, on Feb 1, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar opened up about marriage plans with Shibani Dandekar on a web show.

Akhtar spoke about it to actress Bhumi Pednekar in an episode of ‘Tape Cast’.

Pednekar’s show featured a pre-recorded question for Akhtar, that said: “Hey Farhan... Are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused”.

When Pednekar asked Akhtar to introduce the voice, he said: “That was Shibani, who I think has been having a lot of fun with a lot of news that’s going around currently about us looking for wedding planners, looking for venues.”

“Are you though?” prodded Bhumi.

In response, Akhtar said: “I don’t know. It may be April or April be ‘May’.”

Akhthar further added: “She is an amazing woman. It’s been very special, the last year... You know we’ve been getting to know each other and I couldn’t be happier about it. But with the social media world again, we are constantly being told about the things we should be doing.:

“But yeah, I have never felt so comfortable to share my personal stuff, but I don’t know, I just feel like somehow with celebrating all this, it just feels very natural to me,” he added.