Actor Farhan Akhtar shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Dil Dhadakne Do' as the family drama completed 9 years on Wednesday.

Film's production house Tiger Baby Films took to Instagram to share a BTS clip, which they captioned, "All aboard since 2015! #9yearsofdildhadaknedo."

The clip captured the moments of the cast and crew on the sets.

To mark the 9th anniversary of the film, Farhan re-shared Excel Entertainment's post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy 9."

'Dil Dhadakne Do' unfolds the tale of the Mehras, a dysfunctional yet endearing family, as they embark on a 10-day cruise to commemorate their parents' 30th wedding anniversary and, eventually, mend old wounds.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, and Farhan Akhtar, with Aamir Khan lending his voice for the lovable Pluto Mehra, the family dog.

The film also starred Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo, and Manoj Pahwa.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the MS Sovereign cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean and picturesque locales of France, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Italy, the film's visuals are a treat for the eyes.

What elevates 'Dil Dhadakne Do' is its poetic dialogue penned by Farhan Akhtar and soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loywith lyrics by Javed Akhtar, perfectly complementing the film's myriad emotions. Whether it's the pulsating beats of 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' the soulful 'Pehli Baar,' the infectious energy of 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' the vivacity of 'Girls Like to Swing,' or the introspective 'Phir Bhi Yeh Zindagi,' each song contributes to the film's narrative tapestry, making it a musical delight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.