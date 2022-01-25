The Anushka Sharma fan club has hit back over a controversy brewing that claims Virat Kohli should not have married, stating that the pressures of family life have affected his game and captaincy.
The controversy has come into play following Kohli’s decision to quit India’s Test captaincy last week, a month after he was removed as skipper from the one-day format.
Following statements that implied that Kohli’s marriage to Sharma may have affected his game with a child and family responsibilites putting pressure on his form, the Bollywood star's fanbase has hit back in kind.
“Full fledged misogyny and sexism on display as all sides drag wife in for commentary on husband,” posted one Twitter user.
Another user commented: “Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. No one have the right to comment on anyone’s personal life.”
“You don’t have to give opinion for everything, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma looks very happy couple and their marriage looks best thing happened in their life.. they have already won a million hearts,” wrote another.
A Bollywood fan replied: “Anushka Sharma is a victim who is targeted for everything when wrong things happens to Virat Kohli. Really pity for her no other cricketer’s wife is targeted like this. @AnushkaSharma stay strong.”
Neither Kohli nor Sharma have commented on the issue.