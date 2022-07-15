Hours after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon, Sushmita has finally broken her silence. Sushmita took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her daughters — Renee and Alisah.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m in a happy place. NOT MARRIED... NO RINGS... Unconditionally surrounded by love!!”

She further wrote in the caption, “Enough clarification given... Now back to life & work. Thank you for sharing in my happiness always... and for those who don’t... it’s #NYOB (none of your business) Anyway!! I love you guys!!”

Reacting to Lalit’s Instagram post with Sushmita, Ranveer dropped a red heart emoji and an evil emoji in a comment section.

Meanwhile, her father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen on Friday said that he has “no knowledge” regarding this development.

“I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment,” Shubeer told a section of the media persons.

Her father added: “If this happens, it will be an important turn in my daughter’s life. I will surely come to know of that in future. But as of now, I have no knowledge on this count.”

Asked whether he was aware of any kind of growing relationship between his daughter and Modi, Shubeer said that she came home to attend a family function almost 18 months back and even then, she did not inform anyone in the family about it.

Even Sushmita’s brother YouTuber Rajeev Sen had no clue that she’s dating Modi. Rajeev told ETimes: “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all.”

Rajeev Sen.