The trailer of the much-awaited film of this season 'Ek Villain 2' is out now.
Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead in the movie, took to his Instagram to share the trailer and poster of the film. Looking sharp and raw, Kapoor flexes his well-built body in the poster. By the looks of it, it's also clear that Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite him in the movie.
The film is a sequel of 'Ek Villain' which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer.
After Kapoor and Sutaria dropped the first poster of 'Ek Villain returns'; their co-stars in the upcoming film John Abraham and Disha Patani have also raised temperatures on Instagram.
Abraham and Patani have shared their looks from the film in a newly unveiled poster.
Looking fit like always; Abraham is seen sporting a rough look with a grown beard. Both the actors shared the poster on their Instagram handles and wrote, "Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!#EkVillainReturns, trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas this Villaintines Day - 29th July 2022."
The film will be hitting the screens on July 29. 2022.