Actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja share a great bond with her ‘The Zoya Factor’ co-star and Malayalam star Dulquer Salman.

In a recent interview, Dulquer shared an anecdote when he, along with Anand, removed Sonam from their WhatsApp group.

“He is such a guy’s guy. He is genuinely very warm. He is very kind and easy to speak to. Even when he comes on sets, he is happy and has no issues hanging around. We made a WhatsApp group too. But Sonam was quick to add that she was thrown out of the WhatsApp group,” said Dulquer.

But why did they remove Sonam from the group? Because they had to discuss about sneakers and cars, and — take note of this — “all these things that boys do”.

“Sneakers, cars and all these things that boys do,” said Dulquer.

‘The Zoya Factor’ is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel ‘The Zoya Factor’. The story revolves around Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) who is an executive in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer) play the Indian cricket captain and Zoya’s love interest.