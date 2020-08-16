Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s two siblings Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, both octogenarians, have tested COVID-19 positive in Mumbai on August 16 after they complained of breathlessness.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two brothers were admitted into Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night and were detected with low oxygen levels. They are now being treated and kept under artificial breathing systems.
Dilip Kumar, 97, has been on a self-imposed quarantine after he revealed in a tweet that his wife is not taking any chances with COVID-19.
He had tweeted how he is under ‘complete isolation and quarantine’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Saira [Banu, his wife] has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” said Kumar in that tweet.
Recently, iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan recovered from his battle with COVID-19. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandchild Aaradhya were also infected but have all recovered.