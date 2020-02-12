The restaurant has a farm-to-table concept and will open on the Karnal Highway

Actor Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine’s Day.

This is Dharmendra’s second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway.

Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ wrote on Instagram: “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called He-Man, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. Love you all... your Dharam.”

The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads: “Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine’s Day 10.30am on Karnal Highway.”