Film about acid attack survivor will release on the same day as ‘Tanhaji’

Two much-anticipated movies — ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ — are set to clash at the box office on January 10, 2020.

The Deepika Padukone-led ‘Chhapaak’ has been in the new ever since its trailer was dropped a week ago. It is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was doused with the corrosive substance in 2005 at the age of 15 by a man whose advances she rejected.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, featuring real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, also created a lot of buzz with its action-packed trailer. It is a biographical drama set in the 17th century, based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news of the clash between the movies on Twitter.