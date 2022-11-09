All the speculations around who will play Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Amrita in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Barhmastra Part 2- Dev’ came to an end after the film’s OTT version gave a clear glimpse of Deepika Padukone.

‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’, which was released on September 9 and started its journey in the OTT world from November 4.

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan Image Credit: DisneyHotstar

Some fans, who had watched the Barhmastra part I in the theatre claimed that they spotted Deepika in the film. While others, who watched it in 2D, said the actress wasn’t visible at all.

But the OTT version cleared all doubt. Deepika Padukone can be seen in one of the scenes, where she is seen holding baby Shiva in her hands. This scene comes just after the interval.

After watching the movie on Hotstar, fans confirmed it is Deepika and they flooded the social media with their comments.

One of the users wrote, “Here is Deepika Padukone’s glimps from bhramastra part one - shiva.”

Another tweet read, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too!”

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra' Image Credit: Dharma Productions