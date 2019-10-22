Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses at Red Carpet of Jio Mami in Mumbai. Image Credit:

Actress Deepika Padukone along with world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’, which celebrates womanhood.

Padukone and Sindhu shared a video on social media in which they talk about the initiative that aims at bring to light the commendable work done by women across the nation.

Modi on Tuesday tweeted: “India’s Nari Shakti [women power] epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi.”

On the acting front, Padukone will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “‘83”.

Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to victory against West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup.