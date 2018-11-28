- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their Mumbai reception look on Instagram.
- The pictures already have thousands of likes and comments.
Dubai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception for friends and family in Mumbai, India is being hosted tonight. But, before the party even began, the couple, which is now termed DeepVeer, shared photographs of their look for the evening, leaving social media users gushing.
Within just a few minutes, there were hundreds of thousands of likes on the photographs and more than 7,000 comments. Fans of the two celebrities swooned over their outfits and wished them well for the future.
Instagram user @imchoirini wrote: “Couple of the year!”
@disha_kashyap03 posted: “Wow, looking amazing!”
@yogesh.kharb786 wrote: “You guys look very beautiful! Happy marriage.”
The reception is being held at the Grand Hyatt and organised by Singh’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani, as stated by a report published in India-based newspaper Hindustan Times.
DeepVeer tied the knot in a ceremony at a location along Italy’s Lake Como over a two-day affair, November 14 and 15. Social media users waited for the official pictures to be released and when they were, the pictures went viral.
The couple also hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and are scheduled to organise another one on December 1 for Bollywood stars.