Film director Farah Khan urged people to donate generously for the 500,000 workers belonging to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
“#FWICE appeals for donation for its 5 lakh workers belonging to 32 crafts during these difficult times, when all our daily labourers, technicians r facing the crisis of #CoronaVirus [sic],” her tweet read.
“Every penny of urs will matter to those who’ve been entertaining U for decades,” Khan tweeted, along with a picture that had bank details to make donations for the union.
With the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry too has been shutdown for over a month now and the same has been posing problems to the daily wage labourers, technicians and other workers of the industry.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is stepping up to foot the bills of 25,000 workers who are out of a job in the industry, according to FWICE.