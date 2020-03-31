Bollywood filmmaker urges people to help out of work workers in the industry

Filmmaker Farah Khan Image Credit: IANS

Film director Farah Khan urged people to donate generously for the 500,000 workers belonging to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

“#FWICE appeals for donation for its 5 lakh workers belonging to 32 crafts during these difficult times, when all our daily labourers, technicians r facing the crisis of #CoronaVirus [sic],” her tweet read.

“Every penny of urs will matter to those who’ve been entertaining U for decades,” Khan tweeted, along with a picture that had bank details to make donations for the union.

With the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry too has been shutdown for over a month now and the same has been posing problems to the daily wage labourers, technicians and other workers of the industry.