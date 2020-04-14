Sanjay Dutt Image Credit: IANS

Sanjay Dutt is pitching in to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are facing difficulty organising daily income and food for themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a time of crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can,” said Dutt.

Apart from social service, the actor is also focused on fitness, among other things.

“Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising,” he had recently tweeted.