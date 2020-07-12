A day after Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for the coronavirus, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya have now tested positive for the virus as well.
The first round of tests came back negative, but the second round of tests yielded a different result.
BMC assistant commissioner Vishwas Motey confirmed Rai Bachchan and her daughter's positive COVID-19 swab diagnosis to the local media in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya has tested negative for the virus.
As of now, Amitabh and Jay's daughter Shweta and their grand kids Navya and Agastya have tested negative in the second round of test results that arrived in the afternoon today.
Their residence Jalsa, in Mumbai has been sanitised and their residence has been cordoned off visitors to prevent the spread of the disease.
Abhishek's co-star from 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Amit Sadh has also revealed on his social media that he has undergone a COVID-19 test as he was dubbing along with Bachchan a few days ago.