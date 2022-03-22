Acclaimed Indian Rajkummar Rao unveiled the look from his Netflix debut web series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ and we are loving his swag in his new look.
The actor is seen sporting a mean look as he sips on a beverage with his straw. He looks like he means business and is seen channelling his 90s look here with a denim jacket to boot.
‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is directed by Raj and DK and it’s their second outing together after their blockbuster comedy ‘Stree’.
He was last seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ a comedy about a marriage of convenience with actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Rao is one of Bollywood’s most promising stars and he also has Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Netflix’s “Monica O my Darling”, Dharma Production’s “Mr and Mrs Mahi” and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie ‘HIT: The First Case’ in the works.
Rao has also been in the news after he got married to actress Patralekha in a dreamy ceremony. Patralekha had recently posted a candid photo of the two of them while they were travelling between Lucknow and Chandigarh. She posted a black-and-white photo and captioned: “Stealing some moments making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh.”