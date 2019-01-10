A statement issued on behalf of the film’s producers — T-Series Films, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films — read: “The CBFC had concerns about the title ‘Cheat India’. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer and television promos had already been certified with the original title.