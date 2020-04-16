The actor got a close crop while at home during the COVID-19 Indian lockdown

Vicky Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest name to write himself down for a ‘quarantine cut’, with his brother Sunny Kaushal turning stylist.

As India reels from a coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3, Bollywood celebrities are finding new and innovative ways to entertain themselves and fans on social media, while taking on some household chores and grooming in the process.

Earlier this month, Vicky was cleaning fans in his home and cooking up an omelette in the kitchen; this week it is his brother who has risen to the occasion to give his big brother a trim. The ‘Raazi’ star took to his Instagram on April 15 to show off his new hair style.

“Quarantine cut by Sunny Kaushal,” wrote the sibling, whose style is reminiscent of the close crop from his 2019 film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Sunny himself is a budding actor who appeared in the Amazon Prime Video show, 'The Forgotten Army'.

Vicky immediately saw his timeline flooded with comments, with mozezsingh writing: “Booking an appointment with @sunsunnykhez [Sunny Kaushal] once this is over.”

While another stated: “I’d call that haircut the ‘Mona Lisa’ cause it’s a piece of art.”