‘Nyay The Justice’ is based on the life of the late Bollywood actor

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Instagram.com/sushantsinghrajput

The Delhi High Court has again denied a stay on the movie ‘Nyay The Justice’ based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Advocate Vikas Singh battled for an injunction however the judge said no relief was granted to Rajput and hence the film is ready for release.

‘Nyay The Justice’ is written and directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma.

“We believed justice would be served through the system and we are very happy with the verdict. We have always mentioned that this film is not being made to ride on the events and make money, but we wanted the truth to come out and justice being served,” producer Rahul Sharma told IANS.

He added that the film will release once theatres are reopened.

The film stars Zuber Khan as Mahendra Singh (the character based on Rajput) and Shreya Shukla as his girlfriend Urvashi (based on Rhea Chakraborty). The movie also stars Aman Verma, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Kumar, among others.

In June, a court dismissed a petition filed by Rajput’s father asking for a stay on the release of a number of films based on the life and likeness of his son.

Rajput was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His father Krishna Kishore Singh claimed the movies were shot without the family’s consent.

“Defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of the situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity... plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family,” his petition read.