The Delhi High Court has suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and the filmmaker who’s attempting to make a movie about the late actor should try to resolve matter outside the courtroom. Rajput’s father has sought a stay on the release of the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’.
“Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out,” said Justice Talwant Singh while hearing Krishna Kishore Singh’s appeal against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’.
According to a report in PTI, the filmmaker emphasised that the movie will not take undue advantage of the actor’s sensational end.
The matter will now be heard on July 26.
In June, a petition filed Rajput’s father asking for a stay on the release of films based on his life and likeness was dismissed by the court.
Rajput was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was 34. According to NDTV, his father Krishna Kishore Singh claimed the movie was shot without the family’s consent.
Singh’s death last year rocked the Bollywood entertainment industry and triggered dialogues about the immense pressure faced by public figures. His sudden death also shocked his fans, who believe that their idol wouldn’t have committed suicide by hanging in Mumbai. But the case which was investigated by several federal agencies in India had ruled that he died by hanging.